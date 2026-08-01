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Welcome to the State of the Database Landscape survey.
This survey has been created by
Redgate in partnership with 2CV, a leading independent market research agency
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AI-driven change, increasing regulatory pressure, and a shifting cloud landscape are revealing approaches and processes that were built for a different pace of change.
In this survey we want to understand what's actually happening across database estates, and how organizations are managing platform complexity, AI adoption, security, and cloud investment in practice.
Your input contributes to an industry report, drawn directly from the database professionals and leadership navigating these challenges day to day.
As a thank you for entering, we will be offering four winners of the prize draw a $500 gift card
Terms & conditions apply – see here
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Your honest opinion and feedback are important to us. Thank you.